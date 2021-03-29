ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 335,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

