ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 47,450 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 328.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 126,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

