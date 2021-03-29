ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 792,095 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,095 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

