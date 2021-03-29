ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $70.97 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.41.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

