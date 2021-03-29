ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.66% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FLXS opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

