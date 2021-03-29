ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 222,648 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 222,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $27.93.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

