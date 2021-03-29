ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,111,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.