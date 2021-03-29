ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 27,328 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,328 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

