ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 9,729 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,819 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

