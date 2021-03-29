ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.