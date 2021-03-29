ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.56 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

FOXA stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

