ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.65 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,206,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

