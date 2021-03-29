ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 351,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of FCEL opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.