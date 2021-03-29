Expanse (EXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $20,267.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.76 or 0.03126987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00333743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.00904512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00410783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00360077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00259405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021667 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.