Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.