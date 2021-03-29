Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 6.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.09. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

