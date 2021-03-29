Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,747. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

