Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $134.70 and last traded at $131.65, with a volume of 4726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.59.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

