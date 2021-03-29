Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $134.70 and last traded at $131.65, with a volume of 4726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.59.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.
About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
