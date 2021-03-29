F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Swedbank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

