Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $15,818,062.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.

FB traded up $7.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,590,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. The stock has a market cap of $828.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average of $269.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

