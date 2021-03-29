Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $76,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.10.

FB stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.51. The company had a trading volume of 647,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The company has a market capitalization of $821.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

