Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115,445 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $245,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.65. 705,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.10.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.