Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 7.5% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $187,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $284.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

