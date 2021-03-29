Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.89. The stock had a trading volume of 387,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The company has a market capitalization of $819.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

