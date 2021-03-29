Faceter (FACE) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $399,964.83 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.