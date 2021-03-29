Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0914 on Major Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 237.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $505,585.70 and $574.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.