FantasyGold Market Cap Reaches $320,676.11 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $320,676.11 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

