Fantom (FTM) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $113.11 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

