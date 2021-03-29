Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading 16.7% Higher

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $17.50. 608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.