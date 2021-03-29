Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.59). Approximately 15,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 54,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of £164.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.