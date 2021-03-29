Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.36% of Fathom worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $40.59 on Monday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.