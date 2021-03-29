Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $96.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,396,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

