Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

FSS stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

