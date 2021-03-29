Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 18,540.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCRR. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.