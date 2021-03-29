Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,673 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CF Industries by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of CF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

