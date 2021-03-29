Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 28,985 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 170.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

