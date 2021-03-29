Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of IBEX worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

