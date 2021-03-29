Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1,357.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

