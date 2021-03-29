Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $60.83 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

