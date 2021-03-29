Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $244.59 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

