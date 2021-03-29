Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

