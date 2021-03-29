Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.