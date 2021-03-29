Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

