Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.