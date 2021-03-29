Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -335.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.