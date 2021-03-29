Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $343.68 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average of $277.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

