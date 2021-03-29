Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $10,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

