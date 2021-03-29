Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.