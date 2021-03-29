Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Monro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,816,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,000.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

