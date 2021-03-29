Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,243 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

